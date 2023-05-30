scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: When and where to check Class 12 results? All details here

Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2023: Students are advised to check their results at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in, whenever the board announces them.

Written by FE Online
ahsec.nic.in,Assam HS 12th Result 2023: When and Where to Check AHSEC Class 12th Result 2023
Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12 Results 2023: Once the results are out, candidates can log in to the official websites – ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultassam.nic.in – to check their scores. (Representational Image)

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be announcing the results for Class 12 students soon. There has been no official confirmation of the date and time yet, but many media reports claim that the results could be announced in the first or second week of June.

This year around 2 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream exams. The exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two separate shifts. These two shifts were 9:00 am to 12 pm and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Also Read

Assam AHSEC Class 12 Results 2023: When and Where to check?

There has been no announcement regarding the date of declaration of Assam Class 12 results 2023. Students  are advised to follow the official website for all related announcements.

Also Read

Once the results are out, candidates can log in to the official websites – ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultassam.nic.in – to check their scores.

Students can also check their results via SMS. IN 2022, the Class 12 Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 92.19 per cent, Commerce stream recorded it at 87.27 per cent, and Arts stream recorded the pass percentage at 72.69 per cent.

You can also stay connected with financialexpress.com for further updates regarding the Assam Class 12 HSC results 2023. 

More Stories on
Assam
education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 14:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market