Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: When and where to check Class 12 results? All details here

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be announcing the results for Class 12 students soon. There has been no official confirmation of the date and time yet, but many media reports claim that the results could be announced in the first or second week of June.

This year around 2 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream exams. The exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two separate shifts. These two shifts were 9:00 am to 12 pm and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Assam AHSEC Class 12 Results 2023: When and Where to check?

There has been no announcement regarding the date of declaration of Assam Class 12 results 2023. Students are advised to follow the official website for all related announcements.

Once the results are out, candidates can log in to the official websites – ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultassam.nic.in – to check their scores.

Students can also check their results via SMS. IN 2022, the Class 12 Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 92.19 per cent, Commerce stream recorded it at 87.27 per cent, and Arts stream recorded the pass percentage at 72.69 per cent.

You can also stay connected with financialexpress.com for further updates regarding the Assam Class 12 HSC results 2023.