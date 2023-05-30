Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: Steps to download Class 12 results at resultsassam.nic.in and via SMS

Assam HS 12th Board Result 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is expected to announce the results for Class 12 students next week. Some reports also suggest that the board could release the results in the second week of June. Although there is no confirmation regarding the date and time of the results, students can always log on to the official websites for further updates.

The official websites where the Assam Class 12 results will be declared are resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in. Here’s a step-by-step guide for you to check the results once they are out:

Assam Board HS Result 2023: Steps to check

Log on to the AHSEC official website – ahsec.assa.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in. Click on the link which says ‘Assam HS result 2023’. Enter your credentials such as your roll number. The screen will show HS results 2023 Assam Check your marks and download the copy for future reference.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: Steps to check via SMS