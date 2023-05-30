scorecardresearch
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: Steps to download Class 12 results at resultsassam.nic.in and via SMS

AHSEC Assam Class 12th Results 2023: The official websites where the results will be declared are resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in. Here’s a step-by-step guide for you to check the results once they are out.

Written by FE Online
Assam HS Result 2023, AHSEC Class 12 Results 2023: Steps to Download
Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2023: There has been no official confirmation of the date and time of result declaration of Class 12. (Image: Express Photo)

Assam HS 12th Board Result 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is expected to announce the results for Class 12 students next week. Some reports also suggest that the board could release the results in the second week of June. Although there is no confirmation regarding the date and time of the results, students can always log on to the official websites for further updates.

The official websites where the Assam Class 12 results will be declared are resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in. Here’s a step-by-step guide for you to check the results once they are out:

Assam Board HS Result 2023: Steps to check

  1. Log on to the AHSEC official website – ahsec.assa.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link which says ‘Assam HS result 2023’.
  3. Enter your credentials such as your roll number.
  4. The screen will show HS results 2023 Assam
  5. Check your marks and download the copy for future reference.
Assam Board HS Result 2023: Steps to check via SMS

  1. Open the messaging app in your mobile and create new message.
  2. type ASSAM12 in the message body followed by your roll number
  3. Send the tet to the number – 56263
  4. After a few minuts, Assam Higher Secondary Result 2023 will apper on your mobile via SMS.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 15:02 IST

Stock Market