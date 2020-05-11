Aspiring to study abroad in 2020 despite COVID-19? Here are 5 tips from experts

Many universities have also commenced online classes to bridge the current education gap. A student can attend lectures, videos, and even sit for exams from home.

Despite the fact that countries have closed their borders to contain the spread of COVID-19, there are students who are still aspiring to pursue their education abroad. Students are still interested in getting a degree from abroad despite current lockdowns and travel bans, according to recent research reports.

Some of the most favored education destinations of all time are the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Europe, which have been severely impacted due to COVID-19. Ramananda SG, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Pearson India says, “Some of the most favored education destinations have been effected mostly and in turn, has created uncertainty around the prospects for studying abroad. Keeping the current situation in mind, education should not be restricted at any level. Students should have adequate avenues to continue pursuing their dreams.”

Here are 5 tips for students aspiring to study abroad;

1. Know what to expect – If you have applied to study abroad, you have to pass a few eligibility tests. There are many tests that assist in enhancing skills such as active listening, critical thinking, verbal and written communication, etc. Ramananda SG says, “Whichever test a student opts for, it’s very important to know the syllabus and curriculum. This is the best time to prepare for university examinations as students spend more time at home due to the lockdown.”

2. Continue with your application process – If you have decided to study abroad this year, you should continue with your application process if it has commenced. Ramananda SG says, “It is certainly challenging to estimate when the pandemic will be over, and experts have estimated time between May and July. If so, students can attend classes abroad without losing a year. Many foreign universities have extended their application period as a measure to assist international students.” Usually, in the case of most foreign universities, the session starts during September-October, however, if the situation extends beyond July, experts say, universities will again adapt to these changing conditions. Hence, students should stick to their schedules, and keep up with their preparations.

3. Understand the different types of questions – It’s crucial for a student to understand the different types of questions in an eligibility test. Students should be equipped with all the insights before going into an exam. Experts say they should utilize the time they spend at home to take mock tests, which are easily accessible online and can be referred to at a moment’s notice.

4. Assess your preparation – Experts say self-assessment is very important in the current scenario as teachers and mentors are not available physically to help in a student’s preparation. The mock tests are marked by AI, which provides a highly objective assessment. For example, some questions are marked on correctness such as multiple-choice questions, while others are based on correctness and the quality of the response such as an essay. As there are multiple sections, self-assessment after a mock test will help the student address their weakness and areas of improvement.

5. Make use of digital learning platforms – Instead of waiting for universities to resume, it is the best time to utilize digital learning suites. Many universities abroad have commenced enrolment for online bachelor’s and master’s degrees due to the virus outbreak. Ramananda SG says, “This will help a student utilize their time efficiently. There are some specialized online courses that help a student with specific aspects such as quantitative reasoning, critical thinking, verbal and written communication as well.”

In addition to online courses, many universities have also commenced online classes to bridge the current education gap. A student can attend lectures, videos, and even sit for exams from home. The online classes also have a quiz section that assesses a student’s understanding of the subject. Ramananda SG says, “It is advised that all students that aspire to continue their education abroad to stay calm and not to panic. Better clarity can be expected in the next few weeks. Till then, wait and watch the situation and analyze options that work the best. And most importantly, utilize the time to stay up-to-date with your curriculum.”