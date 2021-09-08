ASPIRE ’21: Applications open for India’s first stock market simulation competition for B-School students

Interested students would be able to apply for ASPIRE ’21 till September 15. (File)

India’s first stock market simulation competition to provide young students with hands-on portfolio management knowledge will kick off on September 20.

ASPIRE ’21 is being hosted by StockGro, a social investment platform. The event has been designed for aspiring financial analysts, fund managers, and wealth managers from the country’s top business schools and B.Com and BBA colleges.

The event will offer young minds who want to build a career in financial markets the opportunity to create the best stock portfolios and be judged by a panel.

The event carries a cash prize of Rs 500,000 for the winners, who will also receive PPI opportunities at some of India’s most sought-after investment firms. The opportunity will be offered based on the winning team’s strategy, analysis, problem-solving skills, real-time implementation, and portfolio diversity.

The teams will compete in two categories — Eligible Top-40 Institutes, an invite-only opportunity, and Wildcard. The invite-only category will see teams competing on their campuses while Wildcard entries will engage in a college-level competition.

There is no entry charge for ASPIRE ’21 and the event will allow students to get the experience of real-time trading. StockGro believes that this would only enhance their skills but also potentially shape their investment careers.

StockGro Founder Ajay Lakhotia said they aim to use ASPIRE to connect the talent with the correct opportunity and bring in a fresh wave of intellectual capability that is needed to model the investment sector’s future.

ASPIRE ’21 rules

Students will be required to enter in teams of two. Both students must be from the same college. The students entering ASPIRE ’21 can be pursuing any specialisation. A student can only take part with one team.

Interested students would be able to apply for ASPIRE ’21 till September 15, while the first and second rounds will be held on September 20 and September 27, respectively.