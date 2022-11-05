scorecardresearch
Asia Pacific Institute of Management collaborates with  Szent Istvan University for joint programmes

In association with Szent Istvan University, Hungary aims to promote contextually relevant joint programmes for the students.

It also claims to help academics from both institutions to collaborate on research projects.

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi (AIM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Szent Istvan University, Hungary to enhance student exchange programmes and faculty exchange programmes, according to an official statement.

Furthermore, association with Szent Istvan University, Hungary aims to promote contextually relevant joint programmes for the students that help them gain knowledge. It also claims to help academics from both institutions to collaborate on research projects. 

“The agreement seeks to promote quality education and research culture among students as well faculty members of respective countries by conceivable academic, cultural, extracurricular, and other collaborative projects and assignments,” Balram Rao, director, AIM said.

In addition, the institute aims to enhance students’ exchange program, promote closer academic collaboration, technological upgradation, innovation, promotion, research and facilitation of educational programmes offered by Asia Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi, and Szent Istvan University, Hungary.

