Asia-Pacific Institute of Management signs MoU with RUDN University Russia to promote quality education

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management (AIM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RUDN University Russia. According to the official statement, the partnership between the two institutes seek to promote quality education and research among students in our country through academic, cultural, extracurricular collaborative projects and assignments in the field of healthcare management. Further, the MoU aims at strengthening AIM’s international relationship and help in imparting students from varied walks of life with excellent opportunities without the constraints of borders becoming barriers, the statement noted.

“Asia Pacific Institute of Management is globally connected and provides students with as many global opportunities as possible. It has already connected its students with top universities around the world to make them globally fit right after their academics. The Institute will keep striving to make the most of these collaborations for the ultimate benefit of the students and global society,” A.K. Shrivastava, chairman, AIM, said.

The statement further mentioned that institute aims to enhance students’ exchange programme, promote closer academic collaboration, technological upgradation, innovation, promotion and facilitation of educational programmes offered by Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi, India and RUDN University, Moscow, Russia.

Meanwhile, AIM has invited applications for admission to post graduate diploma in management programmes in Healthcare Management, Banking and Financial Services and Marketing, Big Data Analytics, MBA in Healthcare Management and MSc in Big Data and Business Analytics courses, among others. As per the official statement, the last date to apply for the courses is August 31, 2022. Candidates are required to fill an online application form available on the institute’s website to enroll for the courses. The application fees for registering for all the programmes is Rs 1000. Further, the statement mentioned that the admission prerequisites will be in accordance with the various regulatory bodies as amended from time to time.

