Asia-Pacific Institute of Management announce scholarship of Rs 3.5 crore for students

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management has announced to offer scholarships to the applicants enrolled in the programmes. According to an official statement, the Institute Scholarship Programme offers special scholarships to assist several post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) programmes such as PGDM general, PGDM healthcare management, PGDM big data analytics, PGDM banking and financial services and PGDM marketing aspirants.

As per the institute, to be eligible for the scholarship programmes, interested candidates should have appeared in a merit-cum-performance based scholarship programme which is available for the applicants with high percentile scores in Common Admission Test (CAT) / Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) / Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) / Management Aptitude Test (MAT) common entrance exams. In addition, applicants who have a consistent good academic record in graduation with above prescribed percentile or percentage or CGPA along with an eligibility test would be eligible for the merit-cum-performance scholarship, the statement said.

In addition, the statement said that the award of scholarship will be distributed in two phases, which includes 50% in 1st year and the rest of 50% in 2nd year. The last date to apply for the scholarship is October 31, 2022, the statement added. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship programmes at the official website of Asia-Pacific Institute of Management.

“The final selection for grant of merit-cum-performance based scholarship programme will be strictly based on a cumulative assessment of their Common Entrance Test Score (CAT/ XAT/CMAT/MAT) by the Scholarship Award Committee,” the institution stated.

Furthermore, it added that the final decision for the grant of Late B.B Verma Scholarship will be taken by the Scholarship Award Committee on the basis of performance in the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (PI) on which overall assessment by the Scholarship Award Committee and fee waiver (if any) will be decided.

