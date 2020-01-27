Ashoka University takes its Project Nobel ahead with donation for Centre of Biosciences

“We have a small biology programme and the focus has been on teaching; this school makes it a full suite,” said Ashish Dhawan, founder, Ashoka University.

Designated as a start-up university, Ashoka has gained reputation as one of India’s leading research institutions. While the university started as a liberal arts centre, it soon delved into natural sciences, making it one-of-a-kind institution in India focusing on fields other than engineering and medical. Keeping with this view, the university on Saturday announced it will be hosting a School of Biological Sciences with Rs 100 crore grant from Ashok Trivedi (one of its founders).

“We have a small biology programme and the focus has been on teaching; this school makes it a full suite,” said Ashish Dhawan, founder, Ashoka University.

It will have Nobel laureates Sir Venki Ramakrishnan and Jack W Szostack, and Satyajit Mayor, Ron Vale, James Collins and Helen Skaer as advisors. “With the school, we will have facilities to conduct top-level research that is globally recognised,” added Malabika Sarkar, V-C, Ashoka University.