Ashoka University takes its Project Nobel ahead with donation for Centre of Biosciences

Published: January 27, 2020 2:25:26 AM

Ashoka takes its Project Nobel ahead with a Rs 100 crore donation for Trivedi Centre of Biosciences.

“We have a small biology programme and the focus has been on teaching; this school makes it a full suite,” said Ashish Dhawan, founder, Ashoka University.

Designated as a start-up university, Ashoka has gained reputation as one of India’s leading research institutions. While the university started as a liberal arts centre, it soon delved into natural sciences, making it one-of-a-kind institution in India focusing on fields other than engineering and medical. Keeping with this view, the university on Saturday announced it will be hosting a School of Biological Sciences with Rs 100 crore grant from Ashok Trivedi (one of its founders).

It will have Nobel laureates Sir Venki Ramakrishnan and Jack W Szostack, and Satyajit Mayor, Ron Vale, James Collins and Helen Skaer as advisors. “With the school, we will have facilities to conduct top-level research that is globally recognised,” added Malabika Sarkar, V-C, Ashoka University.

