Ashoka University launches Simons-Ashoka Fellowship to accelerate research in natural sciences

Ashoka University in partnership with Simons Foundation has launched The Simons-Ashoka Fellowship programme to accelerate research in natural sciences, as per an official statement. Further, the programmes is housed at the Trivedi School of Biosciences at the university and will select a cohort of six outstanding post-doctoral researchers working towards advancing the frontiers of biomedical sciences and other allied fields, including physical and engineering sciences, pure and applied mathematics, and computer and information science.

According to an official release, the Simons-Ashoka fellows will receive mentorship from six Senior Fellows, recruited from a base of accomplished scientists in India. Furthermore, the fellows will receive an annual compensation of Rs 18 lakhs for a maximum of three years along with other allowances.

The Simons Fellowship Programme aims to build a multidisciplinary research environment for analysis of health data. The selected Simons-Ashoka fellows would join a broader community of young scholars funded by the Simons Foundation, who are known for their intellectual interactions across disciplines and across research centres, the statement added.

