Ashoka University partners with MyHealthcare for evidence based clinical research

Ashoka University has partnered with MyHealthcare to build evidence based, clinical research across hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. With the growing need for chronic care management in India, the partnership aims to research and build clinical models that will help deliver better care outcomes.

As a part of this engagement, Ashoka University will provide its expertise in data analysis, biomedical research and public health expertise in data collection and will further ensure access to scientists, academicians, data analysts, public health experts among others, for accelerating this joint research initiative. According to Anurag Agrawal, dean of Biosciences and Health Research, Ashoka University, this joint programme opens up the opportunity to generate real world evidence regarding medical care and conduct world class research.

“At Ashoka we are committed to education, training and research on growing lifestyle diseases and use evidence based models to create effective preventive care medicine. The outcome of our partnership with MyHealthcare will help in deepening our research and help catalyse the growth and awareness of preventive medicine,” professor L S Shashidhara, dean of research and professor of Biology, Ashoka University said.

The current clinical research industry lacks an organised framework and representation of reliable data sets, which leads to diagnosis errors or increases the timeline for accurate diagnosis. “MyHealthcare will assist Ashoka University by providing structured real-world data, ready for interdisciplinary clinical research studies that are relevant for the Indian population,” Arohi Kumari, head of Strategy, MyHealthcare added.

Furthermore, MyHealthcare will work with Ashoka University to improve clinical data collection, curation, and analytics and help develop evidence based clinical decision support system across key chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diabetes. “Through this partnership, we get to work with the finest scientists, clinicians, best minds in biosciences and life sciences, in building an effective framework for clinical research and health data infrastructure. The alliance will allow us to bring in our partner hospitals to generate greater access to real world studies and clinical research, to deliver evidence based care models,” Shyatto Raha, founder and CEO, MyHealthcare said.

