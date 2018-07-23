Ashoka University, Harvard to teach how to manage nonprofits

Ashoka university (IE)

Ashoka University’s Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy—in partnership with the Harvard Business School (HBS) Executive Education and Dasra—will host the second cohort of its executive programme on Strategic Nonprofit Management in India from July 29 to August 2, at its Sonipat campus. The programme, the university said, will be headed by V Kasturi Rangan, Malcolm P McNair professor of Marketing & co-chair of HBS Social Enterprise Initiative, and Vikram S Gandhi, senior lecturer of Business Administration at HBS, who will deliver classes to leaders of nonprofits operating in South or Southeast Asia. It was first launched in 2017.