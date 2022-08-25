Rajasthan govt to fund distant education for women students, announces Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government will fund the distant education of women students in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. The chief minister has given his approval to reimburse the fees paid by women to institutions to pursue higher education through distance education.

The step has been taken to help women students to build their future and continue their studies. While making the announcement the officials said that women will now be “able to build their future by continuing their studies.”

According to the official statement, the announcement is made under the Girls Distance Education Scheme being implemented in the state. The scheme will cost the government Rs 14.83 crore to benefit 36,300 girls and women in the state.

“For this, the Chief Minister has implemented ‘Girls Distance Education Scheme’ in the state. Rs 14.83 crore has been sanctioned to benefit a total of 36,300 girls and women every year under the scheme,” an official statement said.

Further the statement mentioned that under the scheme, women who cannot go to college and university regularly due to various reasons, will be connected to higher education through distance medium.

The statement added that the scheme proposes to ensure reimbursement of fees for 16,000 seats in undergraduate level courses, 5,300 in postgraduate courses, 10,000 in diploma courses, 3,000 in PG diploma courses, and 2,000 seats in certificate courses.

The beneficiaries will be able to continue their studies through distance education at the state government-aided universities, government colleges, and Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, as per the officials. The fee paid by them to these institutes will be reimbursed, the government said.

The Chief Minister had announced implementation of the Girl Child Distance Education Scheme in the budget 2022-23.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Delhi govt cancels JD Tytler School’s recognition for not giving admission under EWS quota

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn