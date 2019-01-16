ASER report 2018: Government schools scripting new change in primary education

Most children studying in primary classes (1 to 5) have been displaying improved reading and math skills (IE)

The data on children studying in primary classes shows a ray of hope. Most children studying in primary classes (1 to 5) have been displaying improved reading and math skills and, contrary to the belief, it is the government schools which are scripting the new change. For the first time since 2010, around 50 percent of children in Class 5 can read a Class 2 textbook, up from 46.9% in 2012.

Quoting the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER-2018), The Indian Express reports that the turnaround in primary education indicates sustained efforts by the Centre and state governments to ensure better learning outcomes. It reports that in 2018, 27.9 percent of students in Class 5 can perform division from the earlier 24.9 percent in 2012.

On similar lines, reading levels – ability to read Class 2 textbooks – for Class 3 students have been witnessing a continuous upsurge since it hit a low of 19.5 percent in 2010. It now hovers around 27 percent.

The government schools in eight states – Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh – have recorded a jump of more than 5 percentage points over 2016 in basic reading levels. In terms of increase in the basic arithmetic levels, government schools in 10 states – Punjab, UP, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh – have registered a growth of more than 5 percentage points over the same period.

Interestingly in UP, the government schools registered an 11.9 percent growth in the reading skills for Class 5 students, reaching 36.2 percent while private schools saw only 7.6 percent increase.

Among all the states, Himachal Pradesh emerged as the front runner in 2018 with the highest reading abilities among primary class children across the country at 74.5 percent, followed by Kerala at 73.1 percent. Jharkhand is at the last spot with only 29.4 percent, according to ASER 2018 report.

A household-based survey of children’s schooling and learning status, ASER records the schooling status for children of ages 3-16. It also tests children of ages 5-16 for their ability to read simple text and do basic arithmetic. Since ASER is a rural survey, the urban areas have not been included in the survey outcome. The ASER data is broadly representative of the district, state, and national levels.