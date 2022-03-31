Arvog Finance partners with Finplan International Education for education and MSME loans

Arvog Finance (Finkurve Financial Services Limited) , a fin-tech company, has partnered with Finplan International Education to transform the education sector through its financial service. The company focuses on acquiring retail customers through smart partnerships for education, payday and MSME loans.

Through the collaboration, Arvog Finance aims to work towards making education financing accessible to aspiring CA students by offering financial products and services. “Financial institutions have offered education loans, but, owing to the increasing loan defaults by students, banks have gradually cut down on education lending. Due to the surging cost of education and inadequate access to formal credit, the demand for education finance continues to mount. Hence by partnering with Finplan International Education, we have endeavoured to fill in this void in the education finance space by lending flexible loans at low and affordable interest rates,” Priyank Kothari, director, Arvog, said.

“Through this tie-up we aim to create an educational financing marketplace for Indian students pursuing Global Recognised Qualification, an achievable dream come true for each student in our country.” Kashish Khilnani, MD and CEO, Finplan International Education, said.

Finplan is accredited by Global Educational Bodies such as Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Gold Approved Learning Partner and Institute of Risk Management (IRM).

