Five career opportunities in artificial intelligence

By Aswini Thota

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the way we live and work. Within the last decade, AI has evolved from a technology that’s limited to research labs to a powerful tool that’s fueling innovation.

As AI continues to grow and expand, there is a growing demand for highly educated professionals with the necessary skills and expertise to take advantage of the opportunities in this fast-growing industry. This article will explore the top 5 AI jobs to consider for those looking to enter this exciting and dynamic field.

Data Scientist

Data Science is a field that involves analyzing and interpreting large and complex data sets to extract meaningful insights and make informed decisions for organizations. Data Scientists use a combination of machine learning algorithms, data mining techniques, and statistical analysis to uncover patterns and relationships within data. Most data scientists hold an advanced degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science, or a related field. Data scientists are also expected to code, so strong programming skills in languages such as Python, R, and SQL are fundamental. They must also thoroughly understand machine learning algorithms and be familiar with data visualization tools such as Tableau, PowerBI, and D3 to communicate their findings to stakeholders effectively.

Machine Learning Engineer

Machine Learning Engineers are responsible for designing, developing, and deploying machine learning systems for various applications. They work with data scientists and other stakeholders to understand the problem that needs to be solved, formulate a solution using machine learning algorithms, and then implement and production alize the solution. Compared to data scientists, machine learning engineers spend more time engineering machine learning systems. They must have a deep understanding of algorithms and machine learning and strong programming skills, including experience with programming languages such as Python, R, and machine learning libraries.

AI Product Manager

An AI Product Manager oversees the development and delivery of Artificial Intelligence (AI) products and solutions. They work closely with cross-functional teams, including engineering, data science, design, and marketing, to develop stellar products that accurately reflect customer needs. The primary responsibilities of an AI Product Manager include defining the product vision and strategy and developing a product roadmap. They also prioritize and manage the product backlog and work with engineering teams to ensure that product features are delivered on time and to the right quality standards. In addition, AI Product Managers are responsible for ensuring that products meet the technical and operational requirements and the needs of customers and stakeholders.

AI Architect

An AI Architect is responsible for designing and implementing the overall architecture of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and solutions. They work with engineering, data science, product management, and operations teams to ensure that AI systems are scalable, reliable, and secure.

AI Architects develop a deep understanding of the business requirements, define the technical roadmap and standards, and select the appropriate technologies and platforms to support the AI solutions. They also work with engineering teams to design and implement scalable and reliable AI infrastructure and ensure that systems are integrated with other enterprise systems and data sources.

AI Research Scientist

An AI Research Scientist is a specialist in Artificial Intelligence (AI) who conducts cutting-edge research to advance the field of AI and to develop new AI technologies and solutions. AI Research Scientists have a deep understanding of machine learning algorithms, mathematical models, and computational techniques, and they use this knowledge to design and implement novel AI solutions.

AI Research Scientists work in various settings, including academic institutions, government agencies, and private corporations. They may collaborate with other researchers, engineers, and data scientists to develop new AI technologies and solutions and validate their results through experimentation and testing.

The author is an analytics, AI leader at Bose Corporation. Views are personal.