Around six lakh students study in Telangana Gurukul Schools, says SC Minister

About six lakh students are studying in as many as 981 Gurukul Schools in Telangana making it an ideal state all over the country, Minister for SC Welfare Koppula Eshwar said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with an intention to make every section highly educated had set up a large number of Gurukul schools in the state.

“There are 981 Gurukul Schools functioning in all the five Societies. About six lakh students are currently studying in these schools,” the minister added.

The minister released the results for admissions in two Women Sainik Degree Colleges.

He said the infrastructure available in Sainik Schools and Degree Colleges.

Telangana government has also emphasised on medical education, and aims to increase the MBBS seats to 5,240. In a recent development, Telugu has become a compulsory subject in all CBSE, ICSE and IB schools in Telangana.

With inputs from PTI.

