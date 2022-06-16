Army signs MoU to provide coaching to Jammu students for higher education

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps of Indian Army on Thursday has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Center for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) for a coaching project ‘Petronet Jammu Super 30’, a defence spokesman said.

As a part of the project, 30 students selected from the entire Jammu region will be imparted coaching by qualified teachers in a fully residential facility established by the Army at Reasi, the spokesman said.

He further added that the project aims to facilitate the youth of remote areas by providing quality education and thereby enabling them to realise their aspirations.

He also emphasised that such initiatives will provide special coaching for higher education to talented youth from remote areas of Jammu region, which will enable the youth for admissions in reputed engineering institutes.

Lt Gen Singh also assured that the army will continue working towards the betterment of people of Jammu and Kashmir with much more initiatives for empowerment of youth.

