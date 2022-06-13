Arizona University partners with Great Learning, introduces MS in Information Science: Machine Learning

University of Arizona in collaboration with Great Learning, has introduced a fully online MS programme in Information Science: Machine Learning. The 21 month programme is designed for early career, mid and senior-level professionals by experts at the University of Arizona and practicing industry professionals.

The program aims to equip professionals with the knowledge to design information-driven solutions for business problems and develop effective management frameworks for the future. The program includes 11 hands-on projects and mentorship sessions to enhance the learning experience of learners.

“Arizona’s iSchool aims to globalize information science and machine learning training with UAZ’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences as well as the highly-experienced UAZ Global team. We believe this kind of global reach can make a real difference across communities and societies by providing students opportunities to boost their careers,” Catherine F Brooks, professor, director of School of Information, University of Arizona said.

“Businesses today work with tons of data. No industry today is untouched by the power of data. This is a necessary skill set for every professional and business leader who is looking to leverage data to help serve their consumers better. This program will empower professionals around the globe to power ahead in their careers through high-quality education,” Arjun Nair, co-founder, Great Learning said.

