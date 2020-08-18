ARIIA 2020: IIT-Delhi, Madras, Bombay bag top 3 positions among centrally-funded institutes of national importance

ARIIA categorizes institutions into two broad categories of Publicly funded institutions and private or self-financed institutions.

IITs have dominated the rankings among the best centrally-funded technical institutes in the country in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements released today. IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi secured the top three while IIT-Kharagpur stood at the number four position. Only IISc, Bengaluru could break into the top five of the centrally-funded universities to have secured the ranking for innovation. Other IITs to have earned the reckoning for innovation were IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Roorkee, and the newly-setup IIT-Mandi. ARIIA recognizes the progress of any institution based on six indicators such as Programs and Activities on IPR, Innovation, Start-up and Entrepreneurship, Pre Incubation & Incubation Infrastructure & Facilities to Support I&E, Annual Budget Spent on Promoting and Supporting I&E Activities, Courses on Innovation, IPR and Entrepreneurship Development, Intellectual Property (IP), Technology Transfer and Commercialization, Successful Innovation and Start-ups & Funding Innovation & start-ups.

ARIIA categorizes institutions into two broad categories of Publicly funded institutions and private or self-financed institutions. The publicly funded institutions have been further categorized into Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs, State University & Deemed Universities (Government & Government. Aided), Government and Government / Aided College/Institutes while the private or self-financed institutions have been categorized further into private or self-financed universities and private or self-financed college/institutes.

Notably, the ARIIA added higher educational institutions for women as the 6th sub-category to boost the involvement of women in research and entrepreneurship.

The Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education (erstwhile Ministry of Human Resource Development) had last year founded the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

There was a significant rise in the number of institutions that participated in the ranking process by the ARIIA this year. Approximately 674 Institutions made application to participate in the ARIIA while 496 institutions had participated last year.