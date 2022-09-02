Are you an international student ready to move abroad? Here’s what you should keep in mind

With universities across the world about to commence classes and welcome students for the fall intake, thousands of young aspirants in the country are now preparing to start the next phase of their lives abroad. If you’re one of these students, you can agree that it’s a stressful time. As many of you await your student visas, here’s a quick checklist you can refer to see if you have all your ducks in a row. From packing your belongings, ticking things off your checklist, ensuring your baggage is within the permissible limit, and avoiding missing anything to landing in a new country, making your way to your accommodation, and settling in, everything has to be planned to a tee.

While moving overseas to a new country with a different lifestyle and culture may not be the easiest thing to do as a student in their early 20s, it doesn’t have to be a hassle. Studying abroad gives you plenty of opportunities to expand your horizons, make new friends, learn, and grow as a person. Especially when you figure out how to adapt and adjust, ease the transition, and make the most out of your life as an international student, there’s no limit to what you can achieve. FE Knowledge Desk got in touch with Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO – University Living who gave these travel tips to make your study abroad experience a pleasant one:

Keep your documents handy

While moving overseas as a student, it’s essential to be fully prepared, and the first step is to keep all your documents ready. From your passport, visa, other ID proof like your Aadhaar Card, and your flight tickets/boarding pass to your university’s offer letter, the details and receipt for your accommodation, and COVID vaccination certificates, ensure you have everything neatly organised and readily available before you travel. Be careful not to misplace anything and keep a spare copy for each document. It will save you time and energy, and perhaps even money and allow you to reach your destination and settle in comfortably without stress.



Travel and health insurance are essential

One of the things that international students often overlook while moving abroad is availing travel insurance. Before moving overseas and beginning your journey as an international student, ensure your insurance policy covers travel to safeguard you and your belongings while abroad and in case of an untoward event. Similarly, having health insurance that can cover the costs of your doctor visits and medication if necessary is crucial. In some countries like Australia, health insurance is mandatory and in countries like the USA, a lack of health insurance can put a dent in your bank account. So, a solid travel and health insurance plan will save you time, money, and even your life!

Ensure your accommodation is sorted

Do your research on student accommodations before you book them, and chat with students who are already living in those accommodations to find out if it will work for you. Some student accommodations help with airport pickups, offer rooms with all amenities, and are close to your university campus, making them ideal places to live. Before you leave your home and board the flight, ensuring that everything is sorted and you can go and settle into your accommodation straight from the airport is crucial. Remember, your accommodation will be your new home for the duration of your study, so make yourself comfortable and choose wisely.



Your room essentials have to be in order

As mentioned earlier, your accommodation will be your new, temporary home for the duration of your course. And outside of your university and exploring the town/city you’re in, your room is where you’ll spend the majority of your time. So, make sure your room has all the amenities you require, like bedsheets, duvets, hangers, storage containers, cleaning supplies, removable sticker-based hooks, etc. However, it isn’t necessary for you to carry everything from your home to your university accommodation. Talk to your fellow students and seniors to find out which items you can purchase in the new city/town to save costs. There are many providers that even offer room kits that give you bundles of room essentials at reasonable pricing.

Open a bank account ASAP

Each country’s banking practices and regulations vary. Before you leave the country, it is advised to get a bank account open. This will allow you to have ready and available funds once you reach your destination country. These will normally be zero-balance current accounts and many come with special student offers like cashless transactions, no charges on transactions and more. Check with your university or post-admission service providers to help with the same.

Mayank Maheshwari said, “’Although moving to a new country for the first time can seem daunting, if you learn to go with the flow and be observant and responsible, your study experience overseas will be truly enriching. Remember, you’re about to embark on an adventure, so make the most of it!”