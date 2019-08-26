Are live classes killing offline coaching business?

The approach of parents towards online education has also seen a massive change and they are supporting their kids to pursue it.

The education and employment industry is going through a sea change. Receiving the same amount of education as a coaching centre can provide is now available at the click of a mouse. Over the past 2-3 decades, the private coaching business has become a huge industry, but will be get affected by live classes?

Online education: Online courses offering various certifications, diplomas and bridge courses are on the rise. As per a KPMG report, the online education industry taught 1.6 million people in 2016, but soon it will be teaching 10 million people. As times are changing, coaching must evolve around the needs of the learner. The approach of parents towards online education has also seen a massive change and they are supporting their kids to pursue it. Clearly, online education will keep gaining momentum in the years to come.

A blessing in disguise: The rising usage of smartphones is a boon to the online education industry. Thanks to affordable smartphones and inexpensive data, a huge number of people can afford to learn online. Within the world of online education, there are pay-per-use models, and thanks to competition, most online learning modules aren’t very expensive.

Most offline coaching centres’ thrive on the experience of the coach, whereas the online coaching facility comes with regularly updated knowledge as well as the skills of the coach. And it is easily available at a reasonable cost.

The acceptance of online certification for career growth has also seen a boom. Personal and professional growth has become easier to achieve with, say, live online tutoring/coaching. There is no industry left behind, and most companies are accepting ‘only online’ certificates for providing jobs.

So, as of now, while it is too early to say whether or not live classes will completely kill the offline coaching business, the latter will have to realign their coaching models to meet the needs to new-age learners.

The author is an innovator and entrepreneur. Views are personal