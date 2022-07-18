Arch College of Design and Business invites application for session 2022-23

Arch College of Design and Business has commenced the admission process for academic year 2022-23. The design college has invited applications for its undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Arch has structured its courses as per the National Education Policy (NEP) and has been promoting design as a skill through its various Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Masters courses in jewellery, fashion, interior, graphic and product designing along with International Degree Programmes and BBA programme.

“Arch is a new-aged design education institute which aims to nurture introspective and thinking design aspirants with the right spirit and attitude who take up Design as a responsible profession. Therefore, our admission process includes the ‘Screening for Design Studies’ which aims to enable the students to do a self-discovery and realise their own capabilities. In the assessing process, we identify and evaluate the students’ perceptions, attitude and approach towards the world to identify the potential talent who can write future course of design,” Archana Surana, founder and director, Arch College of Design and Business said.

The admissions this session is based on (but not restricted to) the results of All India Entrance Exam for Design (AIEED). Organised by Arch, AIEED is the one of its kind online exams for design education which is accessible from anywhere in the world. The eligibility criteria for the UG courses is higher secondary while students who have appeared for or cleared grade 12 are qualified to take admission in UG level courses. Graduates or students pursuing graduation in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for PG courses.

The college further offers scholarships worth Rs 1.8 crore to both undergraduate and postgraduate students. The design institute has also introduced a special scholarship basis ‘the principal’s recommendation’. If a college or school principal recommends a student, Arch provides a fee waiver on the first year of education. Furthermore, a fee waiver of 50% is also offered by ARCH to children of defence personnel, teachers, artisans, single-mothers, non- binary and specially-abled students.

