Arch College of Design and Business plans to conduct AIEED SAT 2022 in December

Arch College of Design and Business has announced that the All India Entrance Exam for Design Scholarship Aptitude Test (AIEED SAT) 2023 will be held between December 26-30, 2022, as per an official statement. Furthermore, interested students can apply online for the examination until 15th December 15 2022 for 2023 batch from anywhere in the world.

According to it, the eligibility criteria to take admission in the UG courses are higher secondary. Students who have appeared for or cleared class 10+2 are qualified to take the AIEED Exam for UG level course while graduates or students pursuing graduation in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for PG Courses.

Under the AIEED SAT qualified students will be offered Scholarships worth Rs. 1.5 crore on certain criteria. The examination aims to test the attitude, aesthetic sense, creativity, and design sensitivity of students. The last date for application to the course is December 15, 2022.

ARCH conducts AIEED Exam every year for design aspirants to seek admissions to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in fashion, graphics, digital design, product design, jewelry, and interior design streams.

