ARAI signs MoU with Chitkara University to offer BE program in automobile engineering

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in partnership with Chitkara University, Punjab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer a BE program in automobile engineering with specialization in Electric Vehicles (EV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles. The collaboration aims to address the need for sustainable mobility solutions and the Government of India initiatives on adoption of EV and Hybrid Electric vehicles.

As a part of the agreement, students will get to learn the fundamentals of EVs and HEV’s in the first two and a half years at Chitkara University. On completion, students would go to ARAI Academy, Pune to study the latest technologies and get hands-on practical exposure in the next one and a half years. The last two semesters will be totally devoted to project work, which shall be carried out either in the Automotive Industry or at ARAI Academy.

Present in the event were Reji Mathai, director-ARAI, N B Dhande, senior deputy director and Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor, Archana Mantri, vice chancellor, Chitkara University among other officials. “This program will go a long way in providing our students with an education that will take them places. It is a step forward in our mission to make our students industry ready,” Chitkara said.

With inputs from PTI.