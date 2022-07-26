Aptech partners with HCL Technologies to build a future-ready IT talent pool

Aptech Limited has entered into a strategic alliance with HCL Technologies (HCL) to curate programs for students who aspire to build careers in the Information Technology (IT) industry.

Aptech IT Careers powered by HCL Technologies will leverage the HCL ed-tech platform to provide aspirants with high-quality content, labs and capstone in digital engineering, digital technologies, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science. HCL ed-tech is backed by HCL’s technology and innovation lineage, while Aptech has over three decades of experience in providing coaching and vocational training in various sectors.

“The nation is becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world, yet this financial growth has not trickled down to benefit the large number of people who are out of jobs. Even more unfortunate is that, it is not so much the dearth of jobs but the lack of skilled manpower behind such large numbers of unemployed youth. What we truly need today is a transition-from Qualified Unemployed Graduates (QUGs) to becoming Skilled Employed Professionals (SEPs). Qualified Unemployed Graduates (QUGs) are churned out year after year, unsuitable for employment commensurate with their degrees. At House of Aptech, with our various training brands, we believe we have all the fundamentals and building blocks to transform Qualified Unemployed Graduates (QUGs) to become Skilled Employed Professionals (SEPs),” Anil Pant, managing director, and CEO, Aptech Limited, said.

Aptech IT Careers will initially launch two major programs- IT Career, an accelerated project-based job certification program for Engineering, Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) students (fresh graduates or final year), and SwiTch, specially designed for graduates from non-IT/CSE (Computer Science) backgrounds with or without work experience to move into IT and Tech Careers.

The hybrid training programs will focus on the learner’s potential for IT and Technology careers, provide necessary assessments to help them choose the right domain and pursue job-based training facilitated by industry practitioners.

“HCL ed-tech’s focus is to equip and enable the learners to acquire professional competencies and tech skills to become job ready. Our platform content and delivery pedagogy have been built and tested over the years, and we are happy that Aptech will leverage them through this alliance. We look forward to introducing best practices in ed-tech in the coming years,” Srimathi Shivashankar, corporate vice president and global head, ed-tech Business, HCL Technologies said.

