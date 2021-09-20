Aptech enters edtech space with ProAlley.com

“With the launch of ProAlley.com, we now have all forms of delivery models in our business arsenal—offline, remote, live and self-paced,” Aptech said in a statement. (Website image)

Aptech Ltd has entered the edtech space with ProAlley.com. The brand intends to reach out to self-paced learners wanting to make a career in the growing media & entertainment industry; later on, ProAlley.com will enter other areas also, including animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC). “With the launch of ProAlley.com, we now have all forms of delivery models in our business arsenal—offline, remote, live and self-paced,” Aptech said in a statement.

Aptech Ltd’s education brands include Arena Animation, MAAC, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech (LAPA), Aptech International Pre-school, Aptech Aviation Academy, Aptech Learning, among others.

Anil Pant, MD & CEO, Aptech Ltd, said, “This (ProAlley.com) is a dream project for Aptech Ltd to be a bricks & clicks model. Our edtech initiative is for self-paced learners, freelancers, influencers, content creators, literally anyone looking to equip themselves with new skills, looking to make a career in the media, entertainment or AVGC segments. The AVGC space is in a steady stage of flight, where the IT industry stood about 20 years ago. We also plan to include courses from other segments where mass employment opportunities are available, such as beauty & wellness, retail & hospitality, among others, and taking our offerings to markets outside India.”