APSCHE 2023: Exam calendar out on apsche.ap.gov.in, Check schedule here

APSCHE 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday (January 24) released the exam schedule for all common entrance tests (CET) 2023. All those candidates preparing to appear for this examination can check the complete exam schedule on apsche.ap.gov.in.

The APSCHE Exam Calendar released for 2023 includes the schedule of major APSCHE Exams such as Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023), Andhra Pradesh State Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2023), and Andhra Pradesh State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET 2023) and others.

The council is currently conducting the AP Counselling Process which will be concluded by January 31, 2023.

The complete details for the upcoming exams along with their respective guidelines shall soon be notified by the APSCHE soon.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt schools to participate in World Scout Jamboree in August

APSCHE Exam Calendar 2023: Exam Schedule

May 15, 2023- AP EAPCET 2023

May 5, 2023- AP ECET 2023

May 15 to 22, 2023- AP EAPCET MPC 2023

May 23 to 25, 2023- AP EAPCET BPC 2023

May 25 to 26, 2023-AP ICET 2023

May 28 to 30, 2023- AP PGECET 2023

May 20, 2023- AP LAWCET 2023

May 20, 2023- AP EDCET 2023

June 6 to 10, 2023- AP PGCET 2023

June 12 to 14, 2023- AP RCET 2023

APSCHE is a state education body which is responsible for conducting several entrance exams for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by many universities and colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ | TBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 timetable released on tbse.tripura.gov.in; details inside