Apprenticeship Mela to be organised on monthly basis, says edu minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with Directorate General of Training, DGT has launched the Prime Minister’s Apprenticeship Mela (NAM) on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The NAM has been launched by education minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the ministry, the mela has been scheduled to take place in more than 700 locations from across the country, with the aim to support youth with employment opportunities. The initiative comes under the program of Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, PM NAPS.

According to the education minister, NAM will be conducted on a monthly basis. He further added that a digital dashboard will be set up to streamline the process and youth from across the country can connect for relevant opportunities through the digital platform. The programme aims to associate more than ten lakh youngsters in the NAM with stipend digitally paid in their bank accounts. Along with stipend, trainees will also be provided with academic credits, which can be further used as required. The minister has also stated that more than 4000 companies have participated in the Apprenticeship Mela 2022. “It is satisfying to see job providers from manufacturing, electronics, services, power, IT or ITES, railways, retail and several other emerging areas line-up for the PMNAM 2022,” tweeted the education minister. Individuals with a 5th to 12th grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree were eligible to participate in the PM Apprenticeship Mela 2022.

