Appointment norms violated at HEIs; UGC launches committee to put an end to the wrongdoings.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the establishment of a committee tasked with regularly evaluating faculty appointments and the granting of PhD degrees at higher education institutions (HEIs). This initiative aims to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent any violations. “The committee will convene at regular intervals to select specific institutions and gather relevant information regarding faculty appointments and PhD degrees,” M. Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman, said.

The committee will meticulously examine documents to ensure adherence to UGC regulations. In instances where violations are identified, the committee will recommend appropriate actions to be taken. The decision to form this committee was made during the 568th meeting of the UGC on April 24. During the meeting, it was observed that appointment norms have been breached on multiple occasions in the past, leading to several complaints being lodged with regulatory bodies, according to an official statement.

In a recent development, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the top advisory body for technical education in India, issued a notice to all technical educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, urging them to adhere strictly to reservation norms in faculty appointments. This action was taken in response to a request from the National Commission for Backward Classes, which requested a comprehensive report from all technical higher education institutions (HEIs) in the state, as per the media reports.

