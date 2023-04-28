Applied Materials India establishes Semiconductor Research Programme with IIT Patna

Applied Materials India Private Limited, an Indian subsidiary of materials engineering corporation Applied Materials, Inc. has announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna to establish a center of excellence on wear and corrosion-resistant coatings.

With support from the Advanced Manufacturing Technologies programme of the Department of Science and Technology, the company has signed a three-year agreement with IIT Patna to engage in research and development of special coatings for corrosion avoidance in the semiconductor industry.

The research engagement will provide a platform for IIT Patna faculty and students to work on materials of importance to the semiconductor industry and provide solutions to high-value industrial problems.

Besides working on industry-relevant challenges, the programme will provide students with the opportunity to work closely with scientists from Applied Materials in India and the United States. Industry-academia collaboration of this nature will help bring together the best minds of IIT Patna and Applied Materials and better prepare students for their careers with exposure to materials engineering solutions for disruptive technology inflections.

“The synergy between industry and academia is crucial for driving innovation and creating real-world impact. Our collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna will pave the way for cutting-edge research and development, leading to solutions that address the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Srinivas Satya, country president, Applied Materials India, said.

Furthermore, T. N. Singh, director, IIT Patna, said that this engagement with industry will pave the way for the institute to be a part of future road map in niche technology segments such as Semiconductors. “DST’s AMT programme to establish center of excellence at IIT Patna will propel advancement in coatings application in wear and corrosion resistance,” he said.

