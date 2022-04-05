Application for CUET 2022 to begin on April 6, notifies NTA

Registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in central universities will begin on April 6, 2022, informed the National Testing Agency (NTA) in an official notification. Initially, the registration process was scheduled from April 02, which is now rescheduled.

Interested candidates can apply for the examination on or before May 06, 2022, 5.00 PM and submit the application fee until 11.50 PM. The official notification of NTA states that CUET will be held in the first and second week of July. Specific date for the examinations is yet to be announced.

According to the NTA notice, CUET will be based on CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in MCQ (multiple choice questions) pattern. The exam paper will be available in 13 languages. The first slot of the exam will be of 3:15 hours, and the second slot will be of 3:45 hours.

Interested candidates can apply for the CUET on the link available on CUET official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The notification is available on the official website of NTA.

Read Also: NTA releases guidelines for CUET 2022 UG programs