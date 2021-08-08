  • MORE MARKET STATS

Application deadline extends for CA Foundation December 2021 exams; check new details

By: |
Updated: August 08, 2021 2:01 PM

Registered candidates can now register for the ICAI CA December foundation exam till August 16.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2021, ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2021 notificationThe announcement came as the students couldn't appear for the exam schedule on July 24 due to weather conditions (Photo: IE)

The registration deadline for the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2021 scheduled to be held in the December session has been extended by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The official website of the institute has also published a notice regarding the same at icai.org.

Registered candidates can now register for the ICAI CA December foundation exam till August 16. The candidates, however, will be required to send their class 12 examination mark sheets to the Additional Secretary, Examination Department of the institute by September 10 positively.

Related News

Earlier, a special provision has also been provided by the institute for CA aspirants in some cities of Maharashtra. Those affected by the floods can appear for exams at a later date. The announcement came as the students couldn’t appear for the exam schedule on July 24 due to weather conditions. The fresh dates were to be announced post July 30.

The official statement by ICAI read: ICAI has been informed about the adverse weather conditions in the cities of Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara. Due to exceptional natural calamities and circumstances beyond the control of the examinees of the entry-level examination, it has been decided that an opportunity be given to the examinees who are absent in the Foundation examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting only held on July 24, 2021, to write the said paper on a date which will be intimated after the conclusion of Foundation Examination i.e. July 30, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Application deadline extends for CA Foundation December 2021 exams check new details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Learning loss due to school closure would’ve weakened fundamental knowledge of students: Parliamentary panel
2Delhi University considering to name upcoming college after Sushma Swaraj
3CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: Board to release policy to address disputes regarding computation of marks