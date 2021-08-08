Application deadline extends for CA Foundation December 2021 exams; check new details

The announcement came as the students couldn't appear for the exam schedule on July 24 due to weather conditions (Photo: IE)

The registration deadline for the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2021 scheduled to be held in the December session has been extended by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The official website of the institute has also published a notice regarding the same at icai.org.

Registered candidates can now register for the ICAI CA December foundation exam till August 16. The candidates, however, will be required to send their class 12 examination mark sheets to the Additional Secretary, Examination Department of the institute by September 10 positively.

Important Announcement regarding Extension of time period for admission in Foundation Course for appearing in ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination to be held in December 2021.

Earlier, a special provision has also been provided by the institute for CA aspirants in some cities of Maharashtra. Those affected by the floods can appear for exams at a later date. The announcement came as the students couldn’t appear for the exam schedule on July 24 due to weather conditions. The fresh dates were to be announced post July 30.

The official statement by ICAI read: ICAI has been informed about the adverse weather conditions in the cities of Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara. Due to exceptional natural calamities and circumstances beyond the control of the examinees of the entry-level examination, it has been decided that an opportunity be given to the examinees who are absent in the Foundation examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting only held on July 24, 2021, to write the said paper on a date which will be intimated after the conclusion of Foundation Examination i.e. July 30, 2021.