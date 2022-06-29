Apollo Education UK launches fellowship programme

Apollo Education UK, a part of Apollo Hospitals group has launched Apollo International Clinical Fellowship Programme (ICFP), 2022 to offer doctors in India with the opportunity to study masters degree in surgery and medicine at UK’s Edge Hill University.

The three-year programme offers specialty pathways to doctors who have completed their MS, MD, DnB in India. Selected doctors will spend the first year in India at Apollo Hospitals and the second and the third years working and learning in NHS Hospitals in the UK, it added.

The doctors will receive mentorship from senior doctors at Apollo Hospitals, India in a preparatory year to aid the transition into NHS clinical practice before being placed in a UK hospital for the next two or more years, where they can complete their clinical learning, the statement said.”At the same time as gaining this international work experience in an area of specialty, doctors will study for a Master of Surgery or Master of Medicine degree at Edge Hill University,” it added.

The Apollo ICFP is the latest initiative under the ‘Apollo Knowledge’ umbrella, which is the Apollo Group’s skilling, training, education, and resourcing arm, the company said.

The programme, conducted in collaboration with Global Training and Education Centre (GTEC) at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Edge Hill University, UK, is a part of Apollo Education UK’s (AEUK) Global Workforce Development (GWD) initiative, the company said in a statement.

“This is part of our Global Workforce Development (GWD) initiative to enable and provide education, training and recruitment job opportunities across geographies for healthcare professionals so that they get trained and upskilled and add value to themselves and their own healthcare systems,” Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, CEO, Apollo Knowledge said.

“This is an important opportunity for the Master of Surgery and Master of Medicine programmes to support the recruitment and training of international doctors as part of our long-standing learn, earn, return and excel scheme,” Clare Austin, pro vice chancellor, dean of the Faculty of Health, Social Care and Medicine Professor of Edge Hill University said.

With inputs from PTI.

