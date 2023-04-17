APIS partners with NxtWave Disruptive Technologies to enhance startup ecosystem in AP.

Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) and NxtWave Disruptive Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and startups in Andhra Pradesh, the MOU has been established to facilitate a joint effort in delivering career-focused education and modern skill development for high-demand job positions, according to an official release.

The objective is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh by offering both short-term and long-term programmes. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to enhance the skills of recent graduates and college students, consequently contributing to the state’s economic growth, the release said.

By partnering in this endeavour, NxtWave aims to assist young people in securing a future-proof career and accelerating their journey towards rewarding employment by providing coding skills training starting from their 12th grade onward, the release stated. Furthermore, NxtWave aims to provide trained candidates in Full-stack Development and other Advanced Technologies as interns or full-time employees for startups in the region. Additionally, NxtWave will host pre-placement talks by startup founders to acquire top talent from their student pool, as per the release.

In addition, NxtWave claims that it will conduct certified online boot camps and build an online 4.0 Tech Community to facilitate the relevant stakeholders’ understanding of the latest developments in Advanced Technologies. This initiative aims to upskill fresh graduates and college students, thereby fostering the growth of the startup ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh and boosting the state’s economy, it added. “We shall work together with APIS towards helping startups hire talent and building awareness about Advanced Technologies among fresh graduates and college students in the state of Andhra Pradesh,” Rahul Attuluri, CEO, NxtWave, said.