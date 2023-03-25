Apeejay Stya University partners with W20 India for knowledge partnership.

Apeejay Stya University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a Knowledge Partner with Women 20 (W20). The MoU was signed with the purpose of knowledge partnership between both the parties. ASU and W20 aims to work towards the advancement of the cause of all women across the G20 nations, according to an official release.

The parties intend to organise or participate in the joint events both online and offline. ASU also aims to host sessions, meetings, seminars and round table discussions in conformity with the W20 guidelines to promote gender equity, the release mentioned.

The focus of the W20, which is the official G20 engagement group, is to promote gender equity. The group’s main aim is to incorporate gender perspectives into G20 conversations and translate them into policies and commitments in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration that will promote women’s economic empowerment. The ultimate goal is to establish a world of equality where all women can live with dignity and have access to an environment and ecosystem that enables them to thrive, transcend, and transform, according to the release.

“ASU is proud to be associated with the W20 forum as a knowledge partner and we aspire to create positive change in society on an individual and collective level through gender sensitisation and community service activities,” Neha Berlia, pro-chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, said.