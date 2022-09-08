Apeejay Stya University partners with Institute for Industrial Development to upskill students

Apeejay Stya University (ASU), Gurugram has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Institute for Industrial Development (IID), an incubator under the public-private partnership with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Samadhan Samiti with the aim to upskill students.

“With the global job market evolving at a fast pace, organisations and employers are preferring to hire employees who possess new-age skills that will not just add to their career growth but also benefit the organisation. We have partnered with IID and together we aim to provide good opportunities to the youth to learn relevant skills. The goal is to enhance their prospects of employability in whichever sector they aspire to join,” Vyas M Shingatgeri, dean, school of biosciences, Apeejay Stya University, said.

According to the official statement, the MoU was signed with the purpose of providing students with entrepreneurship development, skill development and impart industrial knowledge to create industry-ready educated youth. The training provided by IID will enhance students’ overall development and prepare the students for the global job market.

The statement mentioned that the MOU is designed to synergise the common area of expertise and focus on entrepreneurship development and skill development of the students. While ASU is more focused on its key area of education, IID is focused on entrepreneurship development, skill development and providing industrial knowledge.

Further, the statement said that both the bodies will be work towards designing and developing online workshops, entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) training material, industrial readiness programme (IRP) through an online portal and mobile apps. IID would educate, train and guide students on various business models of entrepreneurship development and industrial nurturing of the students according to the domain of education.

To access the training programme, students can enroll themselves on the IID portal and entrepreneur India Live apps for online entrepreneurship development training and nurturing with various industrial processes, the statement noted.

