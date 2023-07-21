scorecardresearch
Apeejay Education embarks on AI integration in all its schools; establishes AI digital technology lab

The AI Digital Technology Lab is poised to have a pivotal role in the institution’s mission of leveraging AI to improve teaching and assessment techniques, enabling personalised learning experiences and streamlined evaluation methods.

Apeejay Education recently unveiled its strategy to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all its schools and institutions in the upcoming months. Moreover, the institution is taking a step by establishing an AI Digital Technology Lab, aimed at driving cutting-edge developments in AI for educational purposes, according to an official statement.

“Apeejay Education has always been at the forefront of technological innovation in education, we were the first in Asia to move fully into the cloud in 2008, and now we are ready to take the next leap into the future with AI. The AI Digital Technology Lab will serve as a hub for innovation, research, and development in AI technologies for education,” Neha Berlia, co-promoter, Apeejay Education, said.  

The AI Digital Technology Lab is poised to have a pivotal role in the institution’s mission of leveraging AI to improve teaching and assessment techniques, enabling personalised learning experiences and streamlined evaluation methods. Apeejay Education acknowledges the significance of a seamless transition and commits to collaborating closely with stakeholders throughout this phase. The institution remains steadfast in addressing any apprehensions and ensuring that the integration of AI and the establishment of the AI Digital Technology Lab are in perfect harmony with its overarching objective of delivering exceptional education, the statement mentioned.

“We understand the implications of this transition and we are committed to working with all parties involved to ensure a seamless integration. Our goal is to leverage AI to enhance our teaching methods and evaluation systems, ultimately benefiting our students and setting them up for success in the digital age. This announcement reaffirms Apeejay Education’s legacy as a trailblazer in adopting technology in education. As the institution steps into the future, it continues to uphold its commitment to providing innovative and quality education for all,” Berlia added.

With inputs from ANI.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 17:00 IST

