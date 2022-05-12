Apeejay Education and AWS announce New Accelerator Program aligned to NEP 2020

Apeejay Education and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, has announced the launch of the National Education Policy Accelerator Program (NEPAP), an initiative to enable academic institutions in India to align with the technology requirements documented in the Government’s National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020). The program is aimed to support the technology transformation of education institutions as per the National Education Policy 2020.

The accelerator program claims to address two key tenets of the NEP 2020 which includes the extensive use of technology in teaching, learning, education planning, and management, and creation of open, interoperable, evolvable, public digital infrastructure in the education sector to support multiple platforms and point solutions.

The institution claims that the accelerator program will focus on identifying and prioritizing unique challenges of the academic institutions, and co-building solutions or proof-of-concepts (POCs) using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). AWS will drive these workshops based on the Amazon Working Backwards innovation methodology, which uses design thinking to identify and define a customer-focused problem or opportunity and develop prototypes and engage 35,000 students and 2,500 faculty members of Apeejay Education across 26 campuses in India.

“Academic institutions in India need to reach the digital maturity advised by the NEP 2020, and take advantage of the latest technologies to modernize their systems, address evolving learner expectations and demands, and achieve operating cost savings,” Aditya Berlia, co–promoter, Apeejay Education, said.

