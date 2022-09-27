AP TET Result 2022 delayed, no official confirmation yet

AP TET Result 2022 delayed: The wait for the results for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET Result 2022 is still awaiting. However, the answer keys have already been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can evaluate their marks on the basis of their response sheets. The candidates waiting for the rank cards and score cards will have to wait for sometime as per reports.

Sources have suggested that the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET Result 2022 is likely to be delayed due to the delay in the release of notification of AP DSC Recruitment. However, there is still no update from the official authorities in this regard. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates on the results. Candidates will be able to download APTET Result 2022 using their credentials, once the result is released.

It should be noted that the AP DSC Limited recruitment process which was almost started, was stopped due to the court case. According to the sources, the results for AP TET 2022 is to be delayed till the court case is resolved or interim bail is not provided.

According to the latest reports, the results are expected to be released on October 5. However, the given date for APTET results is not official. The results can be delayed further. So, all the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates on aptet.apcfss.in.