AP TET Result 2022 Declared: Check how to download scores; other important details here

AP TET Result 2022 Announced: The Department of School Education of Andhra Pradesh has declared the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) Results in 2022 on its official website. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results through the link provided below.

aptet.apcfss.in.

Department of School Education, Government of AP conducts APTET to select eligible candidates for the post of teachers of Classes 1 to 8 in all government-run schools of Andhra Pradesh. “The objective is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)”, informs the official notification of APTET.

The APTET selection process consists of an online Written Exam. The candidate must possess an Intermediate/Graduation/Postgraduation degree along with B.Ed to be eligible for the test.

The results of the AP TET were initially scheduled to be declared on September 14, 2022. However, it was delayed due to the release of the notification for the recruitment of DSC teachers. The examination was conducted on two shifts on August 6 and 21. The authorities released the interim answer keys on September 7 and allowed the candidates to raise their objections until September 13.

To check the results, candidates can log in to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. From the home page, click on the link that says “AP TET Results 2022”. They will be displayed on the next page. Check your result and take a printout of the page for future reference

The department of school education of Andhra Pradesh released the final answer key for the examination on September 14. The AP TET final key 2022 PDF was released for Paper 1 (Part A & B) and Paper 2 (Part A & B) Mathematics & Science and Social Studies subjects. Post declaration of results, the successful candidates will be recruited at the Andhra Pradesh schools.

The recruitment process for the posts of DSC teachers by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee has been suspended. According to the official website of the school education department, the recruitment of teachers has been temporarily stalled. Due to a court case, the limited recruitment process has been stopped. Commencement of the process will be intimated later,” read the official statement issued.

As per the old notification, a total of 502 vacancies were available. The AP DSC 2022 exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 23, 2022, and the result would be declared on November 4, 2022. However, now the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will be releasing a fresh notification soon. So candidates who cleared AP TET need to wait for fresh dates for AP DSC exams