AP TET 2022 Result to be out anytime soon at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in, check all latest updates here

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, (AP TET) Results 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is all set to announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) today, 14 September. The candidates who appeared in the AP TET 2022 will be able to download their results using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on aptet.apcfss.in & manabadi.co.in.

According to the latest updates, the said results can be released on the official website at any time. So, all the candidates eagerly waiting for the results have been advised to check the official website thoroughly and stay updated with the latest updates. It is to be noted that Manabadi is also expected to host the results link on its website. So, candidates will be able to download their results from aptet.apcfss.in as well as manabadi.co.in.

Also Read| DU Admission 2022: As per NIRF Rankings, check list of top colleges

Earlier, the exam authority released the AP TET 2022 response sheet on August 24, 2022 for the exam held between August 6 to 21.

AP TET 2022 Results: No negative marking

Candidates should note that the marking scheme does not include negative markings for the AP TET 2022 exam. The results will be announced without any penalty for wrong answers and unattempted questions.

How to download AP TET 2022 Results?

Candidates are required to visit the website of aptet.apcfss.in & manabadi.co.in and navigate the result link. Click on the notification link that reads ‘AP TET 2022 Results’. It will redirect you to the result link of results. Now, you need to enter the credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other details. The AP TET 2022 Results will be displayed on the screen. Download AP TET 2022 Results and save it for future reference.

Also Read| CUET UG 2022 Results Live: NTA to release results at cuet.samarth.ac.in — Check last date of correction window, direct link and more

It is to be noted that the marks of APTET 2022 will be applicable to all schools run by the Andhra Pradesh Government. The selection process for AP Government Teacher includes 20 percent weightage to the AP TET 2022 scores and 80 percent for the written tests. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official websites. The results can be released anytime today.