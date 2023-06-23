AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on its official website. Students who appeared in Andhra Pradesh supplementary examinations for Class 10 can now check their scorecard on the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC Supplementary Result may also be available on some unofficial websites- manabadi.co.in.

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Supply Result: How to check

Visit the official site of BSEAP – results.bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

On the homepage, click on Andhra Pradesh 10th SSC results 2023 link

Enter your roll number and required details

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page for further reference

AP 10th Supply Result: List of websites to check result

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

It may be noted that the AP SSC supplementary examination was held by the state board from June 2 to June 10 at various examination centres across the state.