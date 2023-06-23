scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Students who appeared in AP supplementary examinations for Class 10 can now check their scorecard on the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Supply Result
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Supply Result: AP SSC supplementary examination was held by the state board from June 2 to June 10.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on its official website. Students who appeared in Andhra Pradesh supplementary examinations for Class 10 can now check their scorecard on the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC Supplementary Result may also be available on some unofficial websites- manabadi.co.in.

Also Read

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Supply Result: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of BSEAP – results.bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on Andhra Pradesh 10th SSC results 2023 link 
  • Enter your roll number and required details
  • Click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page for further reference
Also Read

AP 10th Supply Result: List of websites to check result

  • bse.ap.gov.in
  • results.bse.ap.gov.in
  • manabadi.co.in

It may be noted that the AP SSC supplementary examination was held by the state board from June 2 to June 10 at various examination centres across the state.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 12:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS