AP SSC results 2019: Andhra Pradesh 10th class results to be announced soon at bieap.gov.in | Check when, where

AP SSC results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to declare the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) \/ class 10th Examination at bieap.gov.in soon. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result link has been activated to check their scores. According to reports, the AP class 10th results will be announced on May 14. The Secondary School Certificate examination was conducted from March 18 to April 2 this year across several centres in the state. Check the details below to know more. AP SSC results 2019: When to check class 10th scores Students can visit the official website of BIEAP on May 14 to check their board exam scores. AP SSC results 2019: Where to check class 10th scores Candidates can visit the following websites to check their 10th exam scores- 1. bieap.gov.in 2. results.gov.in 3. examresults.net 4. indiaresults.com AP SSC results 2019: How to check class 10th scores on the website Step 1: Visit the official website of AP board at bieap.gov.in Step 2: Click on the link that says 'SSC results' Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and take a print out of the same for future AP SSC results 2019: How to check class 10th scores via SMS SMS - SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 AP SSC results: Old statistics In 2018, the class 10th examination was conducted from March 15 to 29 across 283 centres in the state. The results for the same were announced on April 29. Out of the 6,17,484 students who appeared for the exam last year, 94.48% of students successfully passed the exam.