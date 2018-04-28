AP SSC Results 2018: Manabadi.com, bse.ap.gov.in, others; websites to check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results

AP SSC Results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the exams from March 15, 2018 until March 29, 2018. (Source: official website)

AP SSC Results 2018: The results of AP SSC Class 10 examination is expected to be declared by the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on April 29 at around 11 am on its official website- bse.ap.gov.in. The result will also be available on other websites like manabadi.com or manabadi.co.in. After the formal declaration of the results, all the students who had appeared for the same can check their AP SSC Results 2018 on the official website mentioned above. In case if one is unable to open the website due to heavy traffic, he/she may check the result on results.nic.in or examresults.net. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the exams from March 15, 2018 until March 29, 2018.

A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centers. Last year, the pass percentage was 91.92 percent. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. The students are advised to keep their hall tickets/admit card ready in order check their AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018.

Here is a full list of websites to check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results:

1. bseap.gov.in

2. manabadi.co.in.

3. results.nic.in

4. examresults.net.

5. manabadi.com

6. indiaresults.com

The board officials have made all the elaborate arrangements and will be announcing the AP SSC Results 2018 on time. After checking their result, the students can take a photocopy of the same.

About Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education:

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is an independent agency working under the aegis of Ministry Of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10 students in the state. The Board is responsible for promotion, management, and development of secondary level school education in the state. The board has been entrusted with the task of regulating and supervising the system of Secondary Education in the state of Andhra Pradesh.