AP SSC Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Board to declare Class 10 results today on bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com

AP SSC Results 2018 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce AP SSC Result 2018 today at 11 AM on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The result will also be available on other websites like manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, bseap.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can check their AP SSC result on any of the above-mentioned websites once they are declared. To check the result, you will have to enter a valid roll number along with other details.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the exams from March 15, 2018 until March 29, 2018. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. 56,035 regular candidates and 1092 private candidates had appeared for the exam this year. As per reports, strict measures were taken to prevent any malpractices during the exam this year. These also included the implementation of section 144 at all examination centres. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. As per reports, the pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 percent.

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Date and Time

Date of result: April 29

Time of result: 11 am

AP SSC 10th results 2018: How to download result:

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your roll number in the fields provided

Step 4: Click to submit

Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future reference

AP SSC 10th results 2018: How to check via SMS

The students who have appeared for AP SSC Class 10th examinations can also get the result directly through SMS. For this, the students need to follow the steps mentioned below to get the results via SMS:

Step: SMS – SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

AP SSC 10th results 2018: How to check through app

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store.

Step 2: Look for AP SSC 10th class results app in play store.

Step 3: Download the required app.

Step 4: In the app, pre-registered your registration or roll number.

Step 5: You will get your result.

About Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education:

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is an independent agency working under the aegis of Ministry Of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10 students in the state. The Board is responsible for promotion, management, and development of secondary level school education in the state. The board has been entrusted with the task of regulating and supervising the system of Secondary Education in the state of Andhra Pradesh.