AP SSC Results 2018: Date, time, official website; all you need to know

AP SSC Results 2018: To check the result, you will have to enter a valid roll number along with other details. (Source- Official website)

AP SSC Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh is all set to announce AP SSC Result 2018 on April 29, 2018, on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC results will be declared at 11 am on the aforementioned date and will also be available on manabadi.com If one is unable to open the website due to heavy traffic, he/she may check the result on indiaresults.com, examresults.net. The State Human Resource Development Minister, Bhagha Srinivasa Rao was quoted as saying that the Vizag platform is being set up to release the results. As per reports, strict measures were taken to thwart any malpractices during the exam this year which also included the implementation of section 144 at all examination centers. To check the result, you will have to enter a valid roll number along with other details. After checking the result, the students can take a photocopy of the same.

More details about the AP SSC results 2018 are as follows:

AP SSC Results 2018: Date and Time

Date of result: April 29

Time of result: 11 am

AP SSC Results 2018: Websites to check

The students who had appeared for the examination can their Andhra SSC Results 2018 on manabadi.com, bse.ap.gov.in and other private sites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

AP SSC Results 2018: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for AP SSC/ 10th Result 2018

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your roll number in the fields provided

Step 4: Click on the submit

Step 5: Download soft copy PDF and take a printout for future reference

The BSEAP had conducted the AP SSC Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 15 to March 29, 2018. The board officials have reportedly made all the elaborate arrangements and will be announcing the AP SSC Results 2018 on time tomorrow. This year, 57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private.

In 2017, 91.92% students cleared the AP Board SSC Examination 2017. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year.