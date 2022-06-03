AP SSC Result 2022: BSEAP Class 10 Results to be declared, date and time confirmed

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022 will be out tomorrow. According to the official announcement the BSEAP – Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP 10th Class Results 2022 at 11 AM, which will be declared at the Board’s office in Vijaywada during the press meet where in officials will announce key statistical highlights and other updates regarding SSC Results 2022. After a formal declaration, students will be offered direct access to results online through the official website bse.ap.gov.in and bseap.

The Press Meet will likely be addressed by Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar, formally announcing the Manabadi SSC results 2022. Officials will also share the key statistical highlights for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results that include the toppers list, best and worst-performing districts and overall percentage. Once the press meet is over, students will be provided with direct access to results online through the official website.

Apart from the official website of bse.ap.gov.in and bseap.org the results will be available on other third party websites and other trusted education portals.

According to details shared by BSEAP, there were a total of 6,22,537 registrations that took place and appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted from 27th April 2022 and continued till 9th May 2022. The exam was held at 3776 designated exam centres via offline mode.