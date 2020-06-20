AP SSC exams cancelled! No Class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh due to Covid-19, students to be promoted

The class 10 examinations were originally scheduled in March. (IE)

AP SSC exams cancelled: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced that state SSC (class 10) exams would not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been on the rise in the country. The students would, however, not lose their crucial year and would be promoted automatically. Informing about the decision, Education Minister A Suresh said that the decision was taken keeping rising infection in the state in mind. The decision comes three weeks ahead of the scheduled exams on July 10.

The class 10 examinations were originally scheduled in March. However, dates were changed due to local body elections and again by Covid lockdown. Today, the education minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after reviewing the situation “suggested that we cancel the examinations and promote all the students”.

According to PTI, the minister also said that advanced supplementary and improvement examinations for Class XI and XII students, slated from July 11, were also being cancelled.

With this, Andhra Pradesh has now joined the league of states who have kept the health of students above the annual exams as the number of infections has been rising across the country.

Many states have cancelled annual exams in the wake of Covid-19. Andhra Pradesh has so far reported nearly 8,000 cases and 96 deaths due to Covid-19. The total number of infections in the country has reached almost 4-lakh mark with over 2,16,000 recovered cases.