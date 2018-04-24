AP SSC 10th results 2018: From date to time to official website bse.ap.gov.in – When, where and how to check, all details here

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results for class 10 examination on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. (IE)

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results for class 10 examination on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The scores will be released on April 29. Bhagha Srinivasa Rao, the State Human Resource Development Minister, was quoted as saying that the Vizag platform is being set up to release the results. The expected time for the results to be is around 11 am.

The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018, wherein a total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. As per reports, strict measures were taken to thwart any malpractices during the exam this year. These also included the implementation of section 144 at all examination centres. More details about the AP SSC results 2018 are as follows:

Name of the board: Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP)

Name of the exam: Class 10 examination

Offical website: bse.ap.gov.in

Number of students appeared – 57,127

Regular candidates – 56,035

Private candidates – 1,092

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Date and Time

Date of result: April 29

Time of result: 11 am

AP SSC 10th results 2018: How to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your roll number in the fields provided

Step 4: Click to submit

Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future reference

AP SSC 10th results 2018 via SMS

Students can check their Andhra SSC Results 2018 – AP Class 10 Result on Mobile – SMS

Step: SMS – SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Pass percentage required

• Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year

• As per reports, the pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 percent

All the best!