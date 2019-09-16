AP RCET 2019: Applications invited for admissions in these programmes; Check details

The exam, conducted by Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE, will take place from November 8 to 12 this year. (Representational image)

AP RCET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued a notification for admission to various courses in PhD and MPhil (both full time and part-time) programmes across the state. The APSCHE has released application forms for the RCET (Research Common Entrance Test). The mode of application is online. The process of registration to fill the application forms for the academic year 2019-20 will begin on September 16, 2019, (Monday) and will conclude on October 10, 2019. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in. APSCHE is a statutory body of the Andhra Pradesh government.

The exam, conducted by Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE, will take place from November 8 to 12 this year.

AP RCET 2019: Important dates

Beginning of the registration of application form- September 16, 2019

Conclusion of the registration of application form- October 10, 2019

Exam expected to take place- November 8 to 12, 2019

AP RCET 2019: Exam pattern

The admission test will consist of two parts- Part A and Part B. Under Part A, there will be a paper of teaching and research aptitude. While, under Part B, there will be subject-specific questions. Total marks allotted for both the part is 90.

“Part A of the paper in all subjects including languages are in English only and Part B of the subjects except languages are in English. For Languages Part B is in the concerned language,” the statement reads.

AP RCET 2019: Syllabus

The syllabus for the RCET examination will be based on the UGC NET. The candidates who would score 50 per cent marks will be considered as qualified. However, the candidates belonging from reserved categories need to score minimum marks of 45 per cent.

AP RCET 2019: Application fee

Interested candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,300 (for OC and BC). However, the applicants belonging to reserved categories (SC/ST/PWD) need to pay an application fee of Rs 900.

AP RCET 2019: Eligibility

The interested applicants should be a holder of a master’s degree with 55 per cent marks. However, for reserved categories, the minimum marks are 50 per cent.